Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $72.80 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $72,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,627,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.90. 608,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,772,271. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

