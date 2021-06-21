Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 163 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,631,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $182,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,408. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

