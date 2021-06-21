Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 105 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.42% of Vail Resorts worth $49,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,794 shares of company stock worth $33,243,056. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

MTN stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,722. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

