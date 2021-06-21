Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,138 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $144,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

CVX traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 491,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,555. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.70. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

