Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 39,192 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,192 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $215,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.05. 74,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,710. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

