Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 60,365 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,365 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $86,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $6,983,533. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.66. 9,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.39. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

