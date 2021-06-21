Public Mint Price Down 31.2% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $145,328.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001240 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

