Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $2,770,551 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

