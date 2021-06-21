Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.30 ($112.12).

PUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €94.88 ($111.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Puma has a 1 year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1 year high of €96.36 ($113.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €91.30.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

