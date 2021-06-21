Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of PMM stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.63.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.