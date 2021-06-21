Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

