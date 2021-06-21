Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $4,551.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.49 or 0.00037883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00164149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,954.52 or 0.99991693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

