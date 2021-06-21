Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

