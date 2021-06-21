Qcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.76 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.76 million and $649.17 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00164176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.25 or 1.00029178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002748 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.