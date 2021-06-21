Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $174.19 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

