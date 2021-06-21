Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells $313,495.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PWR stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.21. 1,696,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $43,990,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

