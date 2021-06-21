Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 4.5%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 26,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,077,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 27.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.