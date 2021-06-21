QuickX Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173,117.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and $173,117.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00656257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00079115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039621 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

