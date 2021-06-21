Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 475,500 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 475,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NOK stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

