Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE KYN opened at $8.53 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.