Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $882,000 Investment in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of comScore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in comScore by 12.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

