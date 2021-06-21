Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

