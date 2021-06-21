Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD opened at $18.16 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

