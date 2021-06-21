Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 16,272 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ambac Financial Group worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after buying an additional 311,893 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,117,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.78 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

