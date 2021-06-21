QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,607. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,924 shares of company stock worth $3,655,808. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

