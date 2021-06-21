Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

