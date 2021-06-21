RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 1,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti upped their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in RadNet by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 19.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RadNet by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

