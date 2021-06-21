Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Randstad in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Randstad stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04. Randstad has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.