Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Randstad in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter.
Randstad stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04. Randstad has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.
