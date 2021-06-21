RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $22,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,164. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Wendye Robbins acquired 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Wendye Robbins purchased 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,672.00.

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 634,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

