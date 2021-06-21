Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.74

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 3473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Raven Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
