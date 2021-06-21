Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.74

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 3473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Raven Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

