Raymond James Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$550.77 million and a PE ratio of -54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.58.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.