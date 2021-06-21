Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

