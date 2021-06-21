Raze Network Hits Market Cap of $3.88 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $406,431.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00147921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,966.39 or 1.00406046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.