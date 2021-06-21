Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.