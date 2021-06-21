Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

