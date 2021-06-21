Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $32.44

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.44, but opened at $31.50. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 2,586 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -202.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

