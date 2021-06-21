Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk Sells 3,832 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
RPAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.80. 392,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.