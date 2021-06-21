Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk Sells 3,832 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RPAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.80. 392,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.