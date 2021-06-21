Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.27. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

