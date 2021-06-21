ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of ResMed worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $237.44 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

