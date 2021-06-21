Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 160 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 721.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.64 on Monday, reaching $384.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

