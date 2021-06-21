Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $134.56. 154,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,828,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

