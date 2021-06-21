Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 424 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.8% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $851.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

