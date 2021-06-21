Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.40 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.