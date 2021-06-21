Reviewing Landos Biopharma (LABP) and The Competition

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Landos Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Landos Biopharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Landos Biopharma Competitors 4626 17669 38879 768 2.58

Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.74%. Given Landos Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Landos Biopharma Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landos Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A -$30.14 million -4.73 Landos Biopharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.08

Landos Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Landos Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

