Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,274,656.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,070 shares of company stock worth $21,076,329 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

