Rhumbline Advisers Has $520,000 Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Northwest Pipe worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $352,913. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

