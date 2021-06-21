Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,034 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

