Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,620 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of ZIX worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,268 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 116.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. Research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

