Rhumbline Advisers Sells 410 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Peoples Financial Services worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.54.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

