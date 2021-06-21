Rhumbline Advisers Sells 450 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank First were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Bank First stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

